3 positions the Arizona Cardinals must watch during the NFL Combine
What position groups should Cardinals fans keep an eye on this weekend?
With the NFL Scouting Combine starting this weekend, the Cardinals look to cash in on the plethora of picks they have acquired with six of their selections residing in the top 100 picks. With 13 picks in this year's draft, the Cardinals could bring in a healthy amount of young talent out to the desert.
According to tankathon.com, the Cardinals hold the top position by a long shot in draft rankings based on the sum of their pick values. The next closest teams are Washington and Chicago respectively.
The Cardinals social media teams have made it abundantly clear that Kyler Murray is the quarterback that the team will be riding with for the foreseeable future. Without having to look for a franchise quarterback and with a healthy amount of draft capital, the Cardinals could find themselves dominating the draft.
With Arizona’s expansive positions of need, here are some positions to keep an eye on during the NFL Combine.