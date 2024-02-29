3 positions the Arizona Cardinals must watch during the NFL Combine
What position groups should Cardinals fans keep an eye on this weekend?
2. Interior Defender
With the 27th overall pick, it would be good to see the Cardinals try to bolster a run defense that is in need of some help. Big interior defenders that not only can chew up double teams, but also move laterally well for stunts with the front four could prove key.
Bryon Murphy II from Texas immediately jumps off of the page when looking for a solid interior defender. In many mock drafts, he can be seen taken by the Cardinals with their 27th overall pick.
Although he is undersized, his movement around the ball and ability to showcase his athleticism makes him not only a great choice for the run defense, but in the pass rush as well. Murphy II could be a key piece to build a stout defensive front around.
Another option that has been catching a lot of eyes lately is Illinois’ Jer’Zhan Newton. While he mostly thrives against 1-on-1 matchups versus guards, Newton has shown elite presence in the run game thanks to his high motor and ability to shed blocks in the trenches.
At 6’5” 297 lbs, Florida State’s Braden Fiske is a great combination of both size and strength that could really impact a team in need of a run stopper. Fiske’s athleticism allows him to play all around the defensive line. Fiske could prove to be another third round selection for the Cardinals come April.