3 positions the Arizona Cardinals must watch during the NFL Combine
What position groups should Cardinals fans keep an eye on this weekend?
3. Edge Rusher
In a division with pass rushers such as Nick Bosa and Aaron Donald, the Cardinals are going to have to invest a draft pick on an electric pass rusher to keep pace within their division.
The first name that stands out is Alabama’s Dallas Turner. Turner is the top ranked edge rusher in this year’s class and has not only shown an ability to rush the passer, but also retreat into pass coverage in the slot.
A versatile outside linebacker would be a great compliment to Zaven Collins should the Cardinals decide to pick up his fifth-year option. If not, Turner has the ability to be a game changer. If the Cardinals decide to trade down, Turner could be waiting for them.
Florida State’s Jared Verse is a well-rounded athlete that utilizes both power and speed to attack the quarterback. Verse works well laterally down the line against opposing zone running schemes. He would also fit nicely into Arizona’s 3-4 front with his ability to both rush the passer and defend the run.
Laiatu Latu is another edge rusher that could make some noise at the combine due to his natural athleticism. His well planned pass rush moves and high motor, make him a great option to rush an athletic quarterback. While there is room to bulk within his frame, Latu looks to be a true 3rd down pass rusher with a need to build in his run game support.
With the amount of picks that the Cardinals have, there is a lot of flexibility for general manager Monti Ossenfort to work with. It will be interesting to see how these players perform at the combine this weekend and how their draft stock will reflect their performance.