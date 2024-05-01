3 realistic expectations for Cardinals' offense in 2024
By Brandon Ray
3.) The Kyler Murray-to-Marvin Harrison Jr. combo clicks sooner than later
There is a new (and hopefully) dynamic quarterback/wide receiver duo with Murray and Harrison. When looking at the rest of the NFC West, there are highly rated passing attacks in the division. Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp immediately clicked in their first season together which resulted in a Super Bowl for the Rams. Then last season, it was Stafford and Puka Nacua that were dynamic. With the Seattle Seahawks, Geno Smith and D.K. Metcalf had some dynamic plays that led the Seahawks to victory. Finally, the 49ers had Brock Purdy throwing to guys like Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel which created a force in the passing attack. Arizona finally has that same presence, but it will obviously be the newest in the division.
We have seen plenty of first year QB/WR combos that have success right from the start. Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs, Jalen Hurts and A.J. Brown, Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase, and C.J. Stroud with Nico Collins. There is pressure for Murray and Harrison to click right away and bring this passing offense back up to relevancy. The Cardinals' passing offense ranked 26th in the league last season. If Murray and Harrison are able to connect and have success, we should see that number increase rapidly.