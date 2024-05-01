3 realistic expectations for Cardinals' offense in 2024
By Brandon Ray
1.) Cardinals’ offense averages over 22 points a game
Kyler Murray returned to action last season in Week 10 against the Atlanta Falcons, where the Cardinals would get their second win of the season. Arizona would win three games with Murray under center but the Cardinals were competitive down the stretch. In five of his eight games that Murray played in, the Cardinals scored 20+ points. Overall, the Cardinals averaged 22 points upon Murray returning as the starter.
There is no reason as to why the Cardinals can’t repeat that or even go higher in scoring offense. Ossenfort managed to not only bring in a weapon like Marvin Harrison Jr. but he also added a running back in Trey Benson to go with James Conner to create a force of a duo. Not only that, but the Cardinals also added offensive linemen who can run block and can protect Murray when he drops back in the pocket. Maybe Arizona ends up being in a lot of high scoring games, depending on how the defense performs. However, when the Cardinals’ offense goes onto the field, they should be able to light up the scoreboard if all the pieces click.