3 realistic free agents the Arizona Cardinals could sign in 2024
The Arizona Cardinals have a lot of room to work with heading into free agency.
By Brandon Ray
3.) Stephon Gilmore - cornerback
One area that the Cardinals need desperate help at is cornerback, and NFL veteran Stephon Gilmore might just be what they need to set up for the future. Gilmore has had success in the NFL, specifically as a member of the New England Patriots from 2017-2020. Last season with the Dallas Cowboys, Gilmore was part of a ferocious Cowboys’ defense and still performed at a high level like he has throughout his career. He played in every single game last season and racked up 68 total tackles, 13 pass deflections, and 2 interceptions.
Maybe Gilmore will return to the Cowboys, but the Cardinals have a better chance at acquiring the veteran cornerback financially.Not to mention, the Cowboys may not need Gilmore as they already have DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs (coming back from injury). Signing Gilmore and addressing the corner position in free agency could boost up the secondary for Jonathan Gannon’s defense.