3 realistic free agents the Arizona Cardinals could sign in 2024
The Arizona Cardinals have a lot of room to work with heading into free agency.
By Brandon Ray
2.) Tyler Boyd - wide receiver
The Cincinnati Bengals have had a great run on offense the last couple of seasons with Joe Burrow and the wide receiver core of Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, and Tyler Boyd. Burrow got his extension, Chase is up next, and Higgins is expected to receive the franchise tag. That means Boyd is more than likely on his way out of Cincinnati and will hit the free agent market. Boyd has been one of the best number three receivers in the league and has found a way to get the ball despite being overshadowed by both Chase and Higgins.
Boyd is coming off one of his lowest production seasons, but the Bengals had also lost Burrow in the middle of the season which meant that the production was not going to be what it was prior to last season. In 8 seasons with the Bengals, Boyd has 513 receptions, 6,000 receiving yards and 31 touchdowns. He has not averaged more than 73 yards a game per season, but with the Cardinals having a high chance at landing one of the top receivers in the draft, acquiring Boyd would be a solid pickup for Ossenfort to pair with Kyler Murray.