3 reasons the Arizona Cardinals lost by two possessions to the 49ers
While the Arizona Cardinals didn’t quite lose in a blowout that everyone was expecting, they nonetheless gave up 45 points to the San Francisco 49ers.
By Sion Fawkes
2 - Nonexistent production at wide receiver
If the Arizona Cardinals want to help their defense, they must also get more consistent offensively. While the running game more than clicked and quarterback Kyler Murray hit his tight ends often, a nonexistent receiving corps helped stall one too many drives in yesterday’s loss.
Oftentimes, the receiving unit comprises a team’s highest number of receptions, or at worst, the second-highest. But while the tight ends caught 15 passes and the running backs snagged another seven, the receivers had just four with Greg Dortch and Rondale Moore splitting two receptions apiece.
And get this: Both receivers also ran the ball once in the contest, with Moore gaining three rushing yards and Dortch getting five. Therefore, not a single Cardinals player who didn’t run the ball caught anything through the air.
To be fair, Michael Wilson was returning from injury, so there would be some rust. However, despite putting up solid numbers before he missed time, the jury remains out as to whether he will become a top target in this offense. If Wilson gets back on track next week, it could open more opportunities for Arizona’s receivers.