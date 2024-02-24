3 reasons why Arizona Cardinals have a massive advantage heading into 2024 season
Believe it or not, the Cardinals are a dangerous team going into next month's free agency period.
By Brandon Ray
This upcoming class of pending free agents may not have that one all-star caliber player, but there are many players that teams across the league should be highly interested in. There are positions in free agency that we can expect the Arizona Cardinals to attack and solidify. Finishing at 4-13 last season, on paper it does not look like the Cardinals are a great team. Even though there is not a lot of firepower on the team, let's not forget that quarterback Kyler Murray was out for half of the season.
Going into their second year together, head coach Jonathan Gannon and general manager Monti Ossenfort have the chance to truly pursue free agents that be difference makers.
Here are three reasons why the Arizona Cardinals have a massive advantage going into next month with free agency and the NFL draft.
3.) They were competitive last season, showed signs of promise for the future
Despite only winning four games last season, three of those wins were under Murray’s control behind center. Not to mention, the Cardinals also beat three teams that made the playoffs (Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Philadelphia Eagles). Gannon showed that his team can be competitive at times last season. It goes without saying that the Cardinals were set up to fail last season. A new coaching staff, a new general manager, and no starting quarterback for the first half of the season. Yet, they still found a way to beat three playoff teams (all who were bounced out of the postseason in the first round). There is now stability and the Cardinals can build off what they have from last season.