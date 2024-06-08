3 second-year Cardinals players set up to thrive in 2024
By Brandon Ray
The Arizona Cardinals spent this offseason being active with making improvements to the roster. Under second year general manager Monti Ossenfort, the Cardinals are in much better hands than the previous regime. This team has a lot of youth, but it also has a lot of promise. Head coach Jonathan Gannon and his staff will need to be looking to make this team play well and get more than just four wins. Ossenfort took over the front office going into the 2023 offseason which meant that there was going to be some cleaning up to do.
In last year’s NFL Draft, the Cardinals had the third overall pick but would end up trading it away to the Houston Texans. In return, the Cardinals received a future first round pick in 2024 (that would end up being defensive end Darius Robinson). Arizona was able to put together a good first draft under Ossenfort, but there were no high expectations for the Cardinals because Kyler Murray was going to miss half of the season due to a torn ACL.
As times went on, the Cardinals have done a great job at bringing in young talent and we were able to see some flashes from three young players. These three players all come from the 2023 draft class for Arizona and they are set up to have a jump in growth heading into their second season.