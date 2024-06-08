3 second-year Cardinals players set up to thrive in 2024
By Brandon Ray
3.) OT Paris Johnson Jr.
The Cardinals’ first round selection was offensive tackle Paris Johnson out of Ohio State. Johnson had a lot of hype going into the draft and the Cardinals were smart to get him. After trading from #3 to #12 with the Houston Texans, the Cardinals traded back up to the #6 spot to select Johnson. In his rookie season, Johnson played at right tackle playing in all 17 games. Johnson had just six penalties which is solid considering it is his first year in the pros.
Johnson is now heading over to the left tackle spot and veteran signee Jonah Williams will take over at right tackle. With the Cardinals making this change, Johnson will have the chance to develop into the Cardinals’ potential franchise left tackle. Arizona must have liked what they saw from him last season to push him over to the left side to protect Kyler Murray’s blindside.