3 second-year Cardinals players set up to thrive in 2024
By Brandon Ray
1.) WR Michael Wilson
If there is one aspect of the Cardinals that fans should be excited for it is their passing attack. Kyler Murray is back in the lineup and the weapons are heavily improved with Marvin Harrison Jr., Zay Jones, Greg Dortch, Trey McBride and second year receiver Michael Wilson. Arizona drafted Wilson in the third round last year and he started 12 games for the Cardinals. He would finish the season with 38 receptions for 565 yards and 3 touchdowns.
The Cardinals opted to not draft a wide receiver after Harrison Jr. until the 6th round in Tejhuan Palmer which is great news for Wilson and his development. We all know that Harrison Jr. is going to be the number one target for Murray, but Wilson has the chance to play on the outside and sometimes even in the slot to get some connection with Murray. The Cardinals may have themselves a premier wide receiver that no one is talking about if Wilson can improve his game.