3 teams that could target wide receiver Marquise Brown in free agency
The Cardinals will have to make a decision on Hollywood Brown before the free agency.
By Brandon Ray
3.) Tennessee Titans
Much like the Cardinals, the Titans are heading into more of a rebuild phase of their franchise. In 17 games last season, the Titans had only 7 games of 200+ passing yards. Outside of DeAndre Hopkins, who had 75 receptions for 1,057 yards and 7 touchdowns, the Titans receiving core was not putting fear into any defensive unit. Treylon Burks played in just 9 games, only recording 221 receiving yards on the season. The only other receiving option that was somewhat reliable was tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo (54 catches for 528 yards).
This is not to say that Brown would be the biggest upgrade, but he atleast brings a speed factor to this offense that has been lacking in the last couple of seasons. Pairing Brown and Hopkins to help develop Will Levis under center will put the Titans in atleast a competitive stage of their team. Utilizing Brown to run streaks down the sideline could help open up the field for Levis.