3 teams the Cardinals must outbid for defensive end Bryce Huff
The Cardinals may need to overpay to boost their pass-rush.
By Brandon Ray
With the many holes on their roster, the Arizona Cardinals will be looking to boost their pass rush from last year. Outside of Budda Baker and maybe Zaven Collins, the Cardinals are going to need to add production in free agency and the NFL Draft. As a defensive minded head coach, Jonathan Gannon needs to find players who he can help develop with defensive coordinator Nick Rallis in the Cardinals' defensive scheme. However, it may come with a cost just because the Cardinals are in a mini-rebuld state of their franchise.
New York Jets' general manager Joe Douglas spoke at the NFL Combine and it was mentioned that the plan in regards to defensive end Bryce Huff is to not apply the franchise tag to Huff, making him a free agent unless there is a contract worked out between both sides. Huff is coming off a career year with the Jets with 10 sacks and 29 total tackles. As part of a defense that was the reason why they won some of their games, Huff should have a market for him if he does hit the free agent market.
Here are the 3 teams the Cardinals will need to outbid for Huff if he becomes a free agent.
3.) Washington Commanders
With new ownership and a newly revamped coaching staff, the Commanders are looking to get a fresh start overall. With the 2nd overall pick, it is safe to say that new head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Adam Peters are going to be focusing in on a new quarterback of the future, and may look to build up the roster through free agency.
After trading away pass-rushers Chase Young and Montez Sweat last season, the Commanders are going to need to find production off the edge. Finishing 26th overall in sacks with 39, the Commanders find themselves in a position to improve their defensive line. Washington will head into free agency with the 4th most cap space at $77.9 million per overthecap.com and will have the chance to acquire talent and depth, especially off the edge.