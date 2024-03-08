3 trades that would make Arizona Cardinals gain momentum to win NFC West in 2024
The Cardinals could work their way up to divisional champions with these three trades.
By Brandon Ray
3.) Cardinals trade for wide receiver Tee Higgins
The Cincinnati Bengals were unable to come up with a long-term deal with wideout Tee Higgins, and ended up placing the franchise tag on him for 2024, guaranteeing him $21.8 million if he is with the Bengals in Week 1. It is going to be hard to keep Higgins when the Bengals are going to have to also give an extension to their number one receiver in Ja’Marr Chase, while also adding on Joe Burrow’s contract from last offseason. The Cardinals are in need of improving their wide receiver room and getting a guy like Tee Higgins would start the process of getting talent on the outside for Kyler Murray.
A quarterback is not able to succeed without reliable weapons (with the exception of Patrick Mahomes from this past season). If the Cardinals are able to get Tee Higgins who has had two 1,000 yard seasons and averaged 6 touchdowns a year with the Bengals, Arizona can pair Higgins with a highly talented rookie wide receiver that the Cardinals have a great chance at getting at No. 4 in the NFL draft.