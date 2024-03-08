3 trades that would make Arizona Cardinals gain momentum to win NFC West in 2024
The Cardinals could work their way up to divisional champions with these three trades.
By Brandon Ray
2.) Cardinals trade for edge rusher Haason Reddick
This is the best possible trade candidate with news about Haason Reddick being available via trade. There has been speculation that Reddick’s days in Philadelphia are over. The familiarity between Reddick and head coach Jonathan Gannon goes back to 2022 when Gannon was Reddick’s defensive coordinator in Philadelphia. Reddick was a Pro Bowler in Gannon’s defense and set career highs in sacks (16) and fumble recoveries (3). He also added on 5 forced fumbles.
Reddick is coming off his 4th consecutive double-digit sack season and was voted into the Pro Bowl for the second time in his career. It makes too much sense, but the Cardinals would have to pick up Reddick’s contract and potentially give him a raise as well. However, the pass rush for Arizona immediately becomes better.
1.) Cardinals trade for edge rusher Joey Bosa
If Joey Bosa from the Los Angeles Chargers is available as a trade candidate, this would be a great upgrade for the Cardinals’ defense if they are looking to get one year of production to help set the tone moving forward. While Bosa has not been the same player he once was, he still provides value that would be beneficial to the Arizona pass rush. Bosa is a type of a player that teams have to game plan for because when he is on the field, he can either create massive pressure or make a big play.
Per overthecap.com, the Chargers are $20 million over the cap and are looking to turn things around under new head coach Jim Harbaugh. If the Chargers are looking to send off Bosa and his contract, the Cardinals will have the opportunity to trade for Bosa and bring in young edge rushers who can learn from him for the future, including making an impact next season.