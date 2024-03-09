3 under-the-radar edge rushers the Cardinals need to pursue in free agency
If the Cardinals are able to acquire one of these edge rushers, they would be great depth off the edge.
By Brandon Ray
Arizona Cardinals' general manager Monti Ossenfort will be having the time of his life in free agency and in the draft. After the Cardinals' re-signed defensive end L.J. Collier to a one-year deal, Arizona showed that they are looking to improve the edge rusher position in-house but they also need to monitor the free agency market of defensive ends. With over $56 million in cap space, Ossenfort needs to consider bringing in veteran edge rushers for training camp and potentially next season.
There are three edge rushers who are set to hit the free agent market that the Cardinals need to pick up the phone and see what they can provide for the Cardinals. With these free agents, they should be great additions on reasonable contracts that won't hurt the Cardinals financially. Not to mention, all three of these edge rushers were second round picks in the 2020 NFL draft.
Here are three under-the-radar edge rushers that the Cardinals need to pursure once free agency opens.
3.) Yetur Gross-Matos
Drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the second round in 2020, Yetur Gross-Matos had an up-and-down tenure with the Panthers. In four seasons, Gross-Matos has 13 sacks and 142 total tackles off the edge. Within the run defense, Gross-Matos provides value who can help contain outside runs. His pass rush will need some improvement but as a potential rotational piece in the Arizona defense, he would be a good fit on an affordable contract.