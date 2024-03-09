3 under-the-radar edge rushers the Cardinals need to pursue in free agency
If the Cardinals are able to acquire one of these edge rushers, they would be great depth off the edge.
By Brandon Ray
2.) Josh Uche
If there is one thing that the New England Patriots have been able to keep stable since Tom Brady’s departure in 2020, it is their fantastic defensive play. Edge rusher Josh Uche was drafted in 2020 by New England and at one point was an important piece in the defense. In 2022, Uche recorded 11.5 sacks, 27 tackles and 2 forced fumbles. In addition, he was able to reel in 14 QB hits which shows that he excelled in his pass rush ability.
Last season, Uche took a step back in production which may hurt his market in free agency. That is where Ossenfort can come in and find a way to bring in a valuable edge rusher on a cheaper contract who has had a double-digit sack season two seasons ago.
1.) A.J. Epenesa
It took until his last two seasons with the Buffalo Bills, but A.J. Epenesa has been a reliable rotation player for the Buffalo defense. He has 13 sacks in the last two seasons and he is entering free agency at the right time where he had a career year in the last year of his rookie contract. With being overshadowed by players like Leonard Floyd, Greg Rousseau and a healthy Von Miller, Epenesa still produced that helped the Bills’ defense remain as stable as possible with all of their injuries that occurred last season.
Getting a player like Epenesa is a great veteran move who is coming from a defensive minded head coach in Sean McDermott who has produced top ten defenses since his arrival in 2017. If the Cardinals are able to sign Epenesa in free agency at the right price, it will be one of the best moves of free agency across the board.