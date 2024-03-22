3 underrated Cardinals players who could make a massive impact next season
Keep an eye out for these three Cardinals who could help energize the team next season.
By Brandon Ray
1.) Mack Wilson, LB
One of Arizona’s recent free agent signings has been bringing a lot of positive energy when it comes to the excitement for next season. Signing a three-year deal with the Cardinals, Mack Wilson comes from the New England Patriots where he hasn’t missed a game in two seasons. He managed to get 3.5 sacks which is a career high, as well as 4 QB hits. Before New England, Wilson was with the Cleveland Browns (where he was drafted in the 5th round of the 2019 draft) and he had a steller rookie season with 82 total tackles, 7 pass deflections, a forced fumble as well as a sack.
Coming from New England, the Cardinals are getting a player who comes from the coaching staff that was led by Bill Belichick, who always had a top defensive unit despite what has happened on offense since the departure of Tom Brady. Pairing Wilson with Kyzir White should be an exciting duo in the NFL for this upcoming season, especially when you look at how Wilson has shown the excitement to be part of the organization.