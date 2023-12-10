3 winners and 3 losers through the Arizona Cardinals first 13 games
The Arizona Cardinals are 3-10, but they have had their fair share of winners and losers throughout their first 13 games in 2023.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Winner: Cardinals pass rush
No, the Cardinals have no one on the team who has snagged over 5.0 sacks, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t boasting a talented pass rush. Arizona ranks in the middle of the NFL with 32 total sacks, and they sit in ninth place with 65 tackles for loss.
They also have a 7.4 sack percentage, which is good enough to rank 13th in the NFL, and opponents have lost 233 sack yards against them. That number is the 11th-best in the league, so overall, the Arizona Cardinals are getting to opposing quarterbacks often, they just don’t always bring them down.
4 - Loser: Left side of the offensive line
The Arizona Cardinals have a few good pieces on their offensive line, but solid, even if unspectacular lines have five capable starters. Unfortunately, the Cardinals have an entire side that needs an upgrade, as D.J. Humphries plus the carousel at left guard have been uninspiring.
The Cardinals tried Dennis Daley and Elijah Wilkinson, but neither played well and have scored PFF Grades of 38.4 and 33.5, respectively. Currently, Carter O'Donnell is penciled in as the starter while Trystan Colon is the backup. Unless they take full advantage of their opportunity during the final four weeks of the year, the Cards will be searching for a pair of starters.