4 best remaining free agents for Arizona Cardinals after NFL Draft
Monti Ossenfort should consider bringing in these free agents to Arizona.
By Brandon Ray
3.) RB Latavius Murray
A running back after drafting Trey Benson, and with already having James Conner? Yes, because a team can never have too much competition going into training camp and Latavius Murray would bring valuable experience to the Cardinals. Last season with the Bills, Murray had flashes of running hard and it took multiple defenders to take him down. He was a fantastic complimentary piece to James Cook by running in between the tackles.
Even if Murray doesn’t make the final 53-man roster, it still puts players like Michael Carter and Emari Demercado on notice that they will need to earn their spot for 2024. Another value that Murray can bring to this team is his size and physicality so he would be able to play in the backfield and serve as a lead blocker for Conner and Benson. The running back position is no longer a big need, for now or the future, but Murray’s presence immediately increases the best production from the rest of the running back room.