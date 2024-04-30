4 best remaining free agents for Arizona Cardinals after NFL Draft
Monti Ossenfort should consider bringing in these free agents to Arizona.
By Brandon Ray
2.) DE Emmanuel Ogbah
Monti Ossenfort addressed the defensive end position by drafting Darius Robinson and Xavier Thomas. However, more work still needs to be done to create a consistent pass rush. Arizona only had 33 sacks last season which is among one of the worst in the league and there is still a player who is on the free agent market that can provide some pressure and even get a sack in crucial moments. Emmanuel Ogbah, who is still shockingly looking for a new NFL home, would be a perfect fit for this Cardinals’ defense.
Not only would he be able to mentor the young pass rushers that the Cardinals drafted, but Ogbah showed that he still has production to be a starter on a team in the league. After back-to-back nine sack seasons from 2020-2021, Ogbah suffered a season-ending injury in 2022 but then rebounded in 2023 with 5.5 sacks but he played more inside the trenches than on the outside.
Ogbah should receive a decent sized contract but more on a prove-it deal. Ogbah may be looking to show that he still can provide value and the Cardinals have a need to boost their pass rush. This would be a perfect match.