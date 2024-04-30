4 best remaining free agents for Arizona Cardinals after NFL Draft
Monti Ossenfort should consider bringing in these free agents to Arizona.
By Brandon Ray
1.) WR Hunter Renfrow
After drafting Marvin Harrison Jr. and Tejhaun Palmer in the draft, the Cardinals have a star wideout and extra depth. Their room now consists of Harrison, Palmer, Greg Dortch, Michael Wilson, Chris Moore and Zach Pascal. Looking at this room, there is an expected number one guy, two players (Dortch and Wilson) who showed promise last season, and then players who may get some playing time should they make the final roster. The Cardinals can still add depth at wideout and there is a former Raider that produces from the slot.
Hunter Renfrow at one point was one of the best slot receivers in the game, but then the Raiders went downhill on offense which meant that Renfrow’s production declined big time. Having a guy like Renfrow on the field provides a security blanket for Kyler Murray. Not to mention, teams will be focusing on Harrison which could lead another guy open in passing situations. Renfrow would be an amazing receiver in crucial moments where Harrison is getting double-teamed.