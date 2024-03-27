4 former Cardinals who are still having trouble finding jobs
It's like a sad version of naming Dudes.
The Arizona Cardinals have been as active as anyone in free agency so far, just maybe not in the way fans want.
As of Week 3, they've signed 13 different players to new contracts, though most have been depth signings that don't exactly move the needle when it comes to fan excitement. Guys like Chicago's Justin Jones, Cincinnati's Jonah Williams, Tennessee's Sean Bunting, and Las Vegas' Bilal Nichols have headlined this year's class so far, which is to say that fans' frustration with GM Monti Ossenfort is maybe not totally unwarranted.
But there's less conversation, understandably so, about who the Cardinals haven't re-signed yet.
Since we're all just waiting for the Draft to start, let's take a quick look at the four most notable Cardinals from 2023 who are still looking for their next gig.
4 former Cardinals who are still having trouble finding jobs
1. Geoff Swaim, TE
A nine-year vet, Swaim's best season came back in 2018, when he was playing with the Dallas Cowboys.
That year, the tight end put up 242 yards on 26 receptions and one touchdown – so you get a sense of the type of player he's been for most of his career. He had another nice season in 2021 with the Titans, catching 31 balls for 210 yards and three touchdowns, but has basically been a reserve/blocking tight end for the entirety of his career.
He appeared in 14 games with Arizona this season, starting eight of them, and caught 10 passes for 94 yards. With a handful of tight ends already on the roster – including Trey McBride, who finished 2023 ranked as PFF's 7th-best tight end – there's no reason to believe that Swaim will be back next year.