4 former Cardinals who are still having trouble finding jobs
It's like a sad version of naming Dudes.
2. Carlos Watkins, DE
For the vast majority of his career, Watkins has mainly been a depth/reserve guy – he started 11 games with the Texans in 2020, and then 14 the next year in Dallas, but in each of his other five seasons, he only has 11 starts combined.
His one year stint in Arizona was particularly bleak: he only appeared in two games, starting one while making seven tackles and getting one sack. He tore his bicep in late September, was put on IR after surgery, and never came back. The Cardinals still need edge help wherever they can get it, but at 30 years old, Watkins doesn't seem like the right answer.
3. Marlon Mack, RB
Remember when Mack signed with the Cardinals?
Unlike some of the other guys on this list, Mack's had a bonafide NFL career – he even rushed for over 1,000 yards back when he played for the Colts in 2019. After five years in Indianapolis and one year split between Denver and San Francisco, Mack signed with the Cardinals during the 2023 preseason. He then proceeded to tear his Achilles, missing the entire year.
At 28, if Mack can return and prove he's healthy, he'd be an interesting name to bring into camp for some competition.
4. Antonio Hamilton, CB
No one on this list contributed more to the Cardinals' 2023 season than Hamilton, who appeared in 14 games this year and started nine of them. And while his PFF grades are all over the place, Hamilton's coverage improved year-over-year: he allowed 269 yards on 22 receptions and one touchdown, good for a NFL passer rating of 80.6, the best of his career.
He's also become a much better tackler late in his career, logging at least 35 tackles in each of the last three seasons, after only getting up to 17 in any of the previous five before that.
Hamilton probably isn't going to a Pro Bowl any time soon, but some team will eventually come calling for a guy with those stats, especially with how much special teams Hamilton plays as well.