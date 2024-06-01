4 grossly underpaid Arizona Cardinals players in 2024
By Brandon Ray
Dennis Gardeck - 2024 cap hit: $3.76 million
Coming off a career year in 2023, Dennis Gardeck is looking to have another year of success in this Cardinals defense. Last year, Gardeck had career highs in total tackles (46), pass deflections (4), sacks (6), and QB hits (12). He benefited from the new defensive scheme under Jonathan Gannon and Nick Rallis which should set him up well for another season. Going into a contract year with Arizona, Gardeck is looking to get paid again whether it is from the Cardinals or another team. In the meantime, the Cardinals have a bargain and are hoping for similar production or better from Gardeck this upcoming season.
Zaven Collins - 2024 cap hit: $4.67 million
Despite the Cardinals not picking up Zaven Collins’ fifth-year option of his rookie contract, they will still have the chance to get the best production out of Collins in 2024. Players who are playing in contract years tend to exceed expectations which is great, but it can also put the team in a tough predicament if they want to try and re-sign them. In three seasons with the Cardinals, Collins has recorded 166 total tackles and 5 sacks along with 10 QB hits. They are not the worst numbers but as a former first round pick, it is not exactly the kind of production the Cardinals were hoping for.
Even though this could be Collins’ last season as a Cardinals, Arizona still has the chance to get the best out of Collins on a cheap contract.