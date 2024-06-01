4 grossly underpaid Arizona Cardinals players in 2024
By Brandon Ray
Michael Wilson - 2024 cap hit: $1.21 million
Arizona drafted wide receiver Michael Wilson last year in the third round and had flashes of potential throughout the season. He finished last year with 38 receptions for 565 yards and 3 touchdowns. In addition, Wilson had two games where he caught every pass that was thrown to him. When Kyler Murray came back into the lineup, Wilson had three games of six targets which shows that he will get involved in the passing game. Aside from the drafting of Marvin Harrison Jr., the Cardinals did not bring in any big receiver that could take production away from Wilson in 2024 and beyond.
Trey McBride - 2024 cap hit: $1.71 million
One of the few bright stars from Arizona’s 2023 season was tight end Trey McBride. From Week 8 and on, McBride exploded onto the scene with not having a game under 5 targets. He had three games of 90+ receiving yards and became a favorite target for Kyler Murray. At a $1.71 million cap hit for this season, this is a perfect setup for the Cardinals to get even more production on the field from their bright and rising tight end. Being the main tight end in this offense will help him grow and a full season of a healthy Murray should help his numbers rise.