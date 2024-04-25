4 NFC West draft nightmare scenarios that should worry Cardinals fans
These three moves from the rest of the NFC West would be a nightmare for the Arizona Cardinals.
By Brandon Ray
When it comes to the NFL Draft, it can make or break a team heading into training camp and the season. Each team has a strategy and will be looking to get the best outcome based on what the board gives them. We have seen teams who have hit on draft picks and we have also seen a lot of misses from various teams. Even last year, the Detroit Lions made a good amount of head-scratching moves with their draft with Jahmyr Gibbs and Jack Campbell but it panned out for Detroit as both players made a big impact and helped lead the Lions to the NFC Championship game.
For the NFC West, the Arizona Cardinals are looking up to the rest of the division and will be playing catch up. Arizona has 11 draft picks (tied for the most in the NFL) with six picks in the top 100. Monti Ossenfort has an opportunity to turn around the franchise. Last year, the Houston Texans immediately made a change for the better by getting their quarterback of the future in C.J. Stroud and edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. The Texans became a playoff team after a couple years of dysfunction. The Cardinals already have a franchise quarterback in Kyler Murray so they don’t even need to worry about getting a play caller, just players to surround him with.
While the Cardinals can come out of this draft as winners, they could still easily be looking up to the rest of the division. The Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, and San Francisco 49ers are all expected to make a first round pick and add to their franchise. It is easy to say that while the Cardinals could add great talent, they could also be facing some serious talent depending on what the rest of the division does.