4 non-NFC West opponents that will cause issues for Arizona Cardinals in 2024
By Brandon Ray
4.) Los Angeles Chargers
This might seem odd to have the Chargers on this list as they have lost so much this offseason. They traded away Keenan Allen to the Chicago Bears, and let both Mike Williams and Austin Ekeler walk in free agency. The Chargers look a lot different and it all starts with the head coach change from Brandon Staley to Jim Harbaugh who will get another shot in the NFL after a successful Michigan career. Why the Chargers exactly?
With Harbaugh and Justin Herbert, this might be the start of Herbert finally unleashing his true potential. The Chargers have addressed the offensive line this offseason that is headlined by Joe Alt who was a top five pick in this year’s NFL Draft. In addition, all signs point to the Chargers having a steady running game led by Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins. If they stay healthy and can gain solid yardage against the Cardinals, this can open up the passing game for Herbert. Arizona was among one of the worst run defenses in 2023 so this could be a tough matchup, despite getting free agent veterans Bilal Nichols and Justin Jones.