4 non-NFC West opponents that will cause issues for Arizona Cardinals in 2024
By Brandon Ray
3.) Miami Dolphins
Since trading for Tyreek Hill going into the 2022 season, the Miami Dolphins have been the fastest offense in the league. With Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Raheem Mostert and now the addition of Odell Beckham Jr., Miami is looking to go all in before potentially having to pay Tua Tagovailoa money that the quarterback market demands. The Dolphins are one of those teams that either don’t show up, or they can put up 70 points (just ask the Denver Broncos…). Assuming that the Dolphins have their stars healthy on offense, the Cardinals’ defense will have a major challenge to slow down this offense let alone stop them.
It is quite simple, get pressure on Tua early and often to take him out of his rhythm. The Cardinals had a tough time getting to the quarterback last week and unless the secondary comes up big against this receiving core, Arizona has no choice but to put massive pressure on Tua. This should be a fun matchup between both of these offenses but the Dolphins more speed which could put pressure on Kyler Murray and the offense to keep up.