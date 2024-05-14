4 non-NFC West opponents that will cause issues for Arizona Cardinals in 2024
By Brandon Ray
1.) Buffalo Bills
Sure, the Buffalo Bills had more major losses than gains this offseason. Although they still have a top three quarterback in Josh Allen in his prime with an upgraded play caller in Joe Brady. For the past four seasons, the Bills have won the AFC East, which included being 6-6 at one point last year and winning their last five to take the division from the Miami Dolphins in Week 18. The reason why they are number one on this list for the Cardinals is because Buffalo is a team that either plays down to their competition or they smack opponents around and don’t look back. After their disastrous Week 1 performance against the New York Jets last season, the Bills, over the next three games, would win by no less than 28 points against the Las Vegas Raiders, Washington Commanders and Miami Dolphins.
Yes, the Bills look a lot different now as compared to last season. There is no more Stefon Diggs and their secondary is almost brand new. However, when a defense has Josh Allen on their schedule, he is someone where if a team does not plan for him, he will take over in a short amount of time. While he will need to connect with new receivers like Keon Coleman and Curtis Samuel, don’t think that he can’t get a connection early on. The Cardinals’ defense is in either for an easy or super hard challenge when they head to Buffalo.