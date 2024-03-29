4 positions the Cardinals must address in rounds two & three in NFL Draft
While the first round of the NFL draft will be crucial for the Arizona Cardinals, they will still have many more holes to fill in the later rounds.
By Brandon Ray
3.) Safety
Sticking within the secondary, the Cardinals are set to go into the season with Pro-Bowl safety Budda Baker but this time next year, that may not be the case. Baker, who is a two time All-Pro player and six time Pro Bowler, is heading into the final year of his contract with the Cardinals. Seeing as how Baker is still in his prime and can produce at a high level, he could very well be on his way out of Arizona after next season. If there is a sense that Baker is not interested in coming back to the Cardinals post 2024, then Monti Ossenfort needs to make getting a safety a priority.
It would be hard to replace a guy like Baker, but there are options that Arizona can go with, especially with having a high second round pick. Players like Kamren Kinchens or Javon Bullard would be able to develop for a year, and then potentially step in should Baker be out of Arizona.