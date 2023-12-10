4 remaining games could act as a litmus test for the Arizona Cardinals
The final four weeks of the current campaign could go a long way in determining what the Arizona Cardinals will look like going forward.
By Jim Koch
Week 16 - Chicago Bears (Away)
When the Cards go on the road in a couple of weeks to take on the Chicago Bears, the biggest obstacle awaiting Gannon and company could very well be the weather. The "Windy City" can be absolutely brutal for Chicago's opponents, especially in December. Passing the ball can be extremely difficult in those type of conditions, meaning the Bears may have to deal with a large dose of running back James Conner in Week 16.
An examination of the Cardinals schedule reveals that the clash with Chicago is the most winnable of the four contests that remain. Athletic signal-caller Justin Fields can be dangerous with his legs, but the 24-year-old still isn't cutting it as a passer. In fact, there's a sizable contingent of the Bears fanbase who would love to see either Caleb Williams or Drake Maye take over for Fields next season.
The truth of the matter is, Chicago may be in possession of a roster that is even more talent-starved than Arizona's. To beat the Bears, Murray will be faced with the not so impossible task of putting more points on the scoreboard than Fields. That really isn't too much to ask, and the Cards exit Soldier Field with a relatively-easy 26-14 win.