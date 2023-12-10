4 remaining games could act as a litmus test for the Arizona Cardinals
The final four weeks of the current campaign could go a long way in determining what the Arizona Cardinals will look like going forward.
By Jim Koch
Week 17 - Philadelphia Eagles (Away)
Gannon will be walking into an environment that's loaded with hostility when the Cardinals fly east to do battle with the Eagles on New Year's Eve. It's a bit ridiculous, but the Philly faithful still hold Gannon accountable for the team's loss last February in Super Bowl LVII. The December 31st meeting meeting will mark the first time that Arizona's head coach will go up against the squad that employed him just prior to his move to the "Valley of the Sun".
Philadelphia is entering Week 14 with the best record in the National Football League. The Cards, as we all know, have emerged victorious just three times this fall. There's a good chance that the Eagles will be aiming to secure the number-one seed in the NFC three weeks from now, leaving the Redbirds to play the role of spoiler when the two clubs meet.
Arizona will more than likely be double-digit underdogs when they march into Philly's Lincoln Financial Field later this month. Gannon would love nothing more than to get some payback on the city that couldn't wait to see him leave. The Cardinals come through for their coach, earning a stunning 27-26 triumph over the Eagles on a last-second Matt Prater field goal.