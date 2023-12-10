4 remaining games could act as a litmus test for the Arizona Cardinals
The final four weeks of the current campaign could go a long way in determining what the Arizona Cardinals will look like going forward.
By Jim Koch
Week 18 - Seattle Seahawks (Home)
The Cards will be looking to end the season on a high note when the Seattle Seahawks come to town in one month's time. Depending on what transpires over the next few weeks, there's a possibility that head coach Pete Carroll's group could be vying for a playoff spot when they visit State Farm Stadium. It stands to reason that Arizona would jump at an opportunity to ruin the postseason hopes of a despised division rival.
Seattle is still led by Geno Smith, the journeyman signal-caller who's play has fallen off quite a bit from his Pro Bowl performance in 2022. The 33-year-old still has first-rate offensive weapons surrounding him, with D.K. Metcalf, Kenneth Walker and Tyler Lockett still in the mix. The Seahawks defense is still a force to be reckoned with as well, thanks to the outstanding play of veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner and rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon.
Nevertheless, this one feels like another Cardinals victory. The confidence level of the squad will be sky high following the previous Sunday's upset over Philadelphia. All of those good vibes carry over as a 20-17 decision over Seattle makes it three wins in a row for Arizona to end the campaign.