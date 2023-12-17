49ers vs. Cardinals best NFL prop bets for Week 15 (How to bet on James Conner)
Breaking down the best player prop bets to wager on for NFL Week 15 action in the NFC West between the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers.
The Arizona Cardinals season may be over in the sense that we won't see them in the playoffs, but that doesn't mean we can't bet on their games in some form or fashion.
The 49ers are big-time favorites in this game, so it may not be a great strategy to bet on the Cardinals, so instead we're going to look at some player props. I have a few prop bets on members of Arizona that we can dial in on.
Best prop bets for 49ers vs. Cardinals
- James Conner OVER 51.5 rushing yards
- Trey McBride OVER 5.5 receptions
- Kyler Murray OVER 31.5 rushing yards
James Conner OVER 51.5 rushing yards
If the Cardinals are smart, they'll do their best to keep the ball on the ground in an attempt to speed up the game and limit the 49ers' scoring chances. They can do that by handing the ball to James Conner early and often. He's coming off a game against the Steelers where he had 25 carries for 105 yards and two touchdowns. If he sees 25 carries again today, he's going to have a great chance to go over this number.
Trey McBride OVER 5.5 receptions
Trey McBride has established himself as one of the top tight ends in the league lately, putting in work on a weekly basis. Not only is he putting up numbers, but he has served as the top target for the Cardinals. 30.1% of read targets with Kyler Murray has gone in McBride's direction, the highest rate in the NFL.
McBride has gone over this number in four of his last six games and has hauled in a combined 15 catches in his last two starts. I see no reason to stop betting on him now. The sky is the limit for McBride and he only needs to haul in six passes today to cash this bet.
Kyler Murray OVER 31.5 rushing yards
If the 49ers defense is as good as advertised, Kyler Murray may struggle to find open targets at times today. When that happens, I expect him to be forced to take off with his legs instead. He has gone over this number in two of his four starts this season and he should get plenty of opportunities to run today if the 49ers get up early and starting playing some soft coverage.
