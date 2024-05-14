5 best head coaches Arizona Cardinals will face in 2024
By Brandon Ray
3.) Matt LaFleur
When the Green Bay Packers hired Matt LaFleur in 2019, it was a questionable hire as he had struggled as the offensive coordinator with the Tennessee Titans. However, he led the Packers to three consecutive 13-win seasons. He dealt with the Aaron Rodgers drama when the Packers decided to trade up in the 2020 NFL Draft to select Jordan Love. The last two seasons, the Packers are 17-17 but their 9-8 season last year was a success because it was Love’s first season as the starter and he overperformed down the stretch. LaFleur helped lead the Packers to the divisional round after a beatdown of the Dallas Cowboys in the wild card round.
In one of the toughest divisions in football, the Packers have the right coach leading the way in LeFleur. The Packers drafted well this year, giving LaFleur the right pieces to pick up where he left off in 2023. Now that Love is an established franchise quarterback, LaFleur can keep building up his game as well as taking care of any weaknesses on the roster.