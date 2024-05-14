5 best head coaches Arizona Cardinals will face in 2024
By Brandon Ray
2.) Dan Campbell
The most energetic and fiery coach in the NFL is on the Cardinals’ schedule in 2024. Who would have thought that the Detroit Lions would acquire a coach that has united a city and completely changed the culture for the better in a short amount of time. Dan Campbell has made himself a coach that is proud of his team and proud to represent the Lions. He knows how to motivate and get the best in his players.
The Lions had a lot of pressure heading into last season coming off a great end to their 2022 season. Campbell would lead the Lions to a Thursday night season-opener win over the defending Super Bowl champions and would eventually lead Detroit to an NFC North championship. Once the Lions got into the playoffs, they would defeat the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers to earn themselves a spot in the NFC championship game against the San Francisco 49ers. Had it not been for a second half meltdown, the Lions would have been in the Super Bowl.
Overall, the Lions are here to stay and they have the most passionate coach who creates a buy-in culture for his players and the city. The Cardinals are luckily at home when they face the Lions, but this Detroit team has climbed up near the top of the league. There is no doubt that Arizona will have a challenge against the Lions, just based on how Campbell can motivate a team.