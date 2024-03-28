5 best remaining free agents for the Arizona Cardinals
With still a good amount of money left, the Arizona Cardinals can make free agency moves that would bring a boost to the team.
By Brandon Ray
4.) Stephon Gilmore
At 33 years old, Stephon Gilmore is still producing like he is partially in his prime. Last season with the Dallas Cowboys, Gilmore played in every single game and had his third consecutive season of two interceptions. In his last two seasons both with the Cowboys and Indianapolis Colts, Gilmore has recorded 65+ tackles while also still playing at a higher level as an older corner. The Cardinals added Sean Murphy-Bunting in free agency which provides immediate stability, but getting a veteran like Gilmore who is a former All-Pro player would be great for young corners in the room to learn from.
3.) J.K. Dobbins
It has been a rough-go for J.K. Dobbins, having been affected by injuries throughout his young career. When he was drafted to the Baltimore Ravens, Dobbins was a great fit for the Ravens’ running offense. In his rookie season, Dobbins ran for over 800 yards and nine touchdowns. Before the start of his sophomore season, Dobbins would tear his ACL in preseason. Then in 2022, Dobbins would only play in 8 games after suffering a knee injury throughout the season. Finally, going into 2023, Dobbins had high hopes going into a contract year but a torn achilles injury would end his season once again.
According to Tom Pelissero, Dobbins is officially cleared for football activities. As a young back who has not reached his potential, the Cardinals should atleast pick up the phone and talk about a potential fit in the Arizona offense. The Cardinals would be able to get Dobbins on a bargain deal while Dobbins gets the chance to prove his talent outside of Baltimore.