5 best remaining free agents for the Arizona Cardinals
With still a good amount of money left, the Arizona Cardinals can make free agency moves that would bring a boost to the team.
By Brandon Ray
2.) Patrick Peterson
Despite how things may have ended between the Cardinals and Patrick Peterson in 2020, Peterson is on the free agent market and has still been able to be productive. In his last three seasons outside of Arizona, Peterson has been with the Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers. In that three year span, Peterson has reeled in 8 interceptions and has missed just five games. With Peterson getting older, he could very well be going after a Super Bowl ring and it doesn’t appear that Arizona is getting a shot at one anytime soon. However, if Peterson were to come back to the Cardinals under a new regime, it could be beneficial for the future of the secondary in Arizona for years to come.
1.) Tyler Boyd
For eight seasons, Tyler Boyd has been a consistent number two/three option for the Cincinnati Bengals. He has two seasons of 1,000+ receiving yards and in an offense that has Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, Boyd still managed to find a way to get the ball. Arizona desperately needs wide receiver help and getting Boyd would give Kyler Murray a veteran weapon to pair with a hopeful rookie wide receiver in the draft.