5 draft prospects who will immediately help the Arizona Cardinals in 2024
The Arizona Cardinals have draft capital come April. So as the college football season closes out, let’s talk about five prospects who can immediately help them.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - Mekhi Wingo, DL/LSU
Mekhi Wingo is one of several defensive linemen the Arizona Cardinals will consider in the 2024 draft thanks to the glaring need at the position. Dante Stills, Roy Lopez, Kevin Strong, and Jonathan Ledbetter could all figure to be long-term answers on the unit, but if 2023 showed us anything, serious depth is needed.
Wingo, though undersized at 6’1, 295 lbs, is also a player with a proven track record of doing more than just filling gaps and stopping the run. He has registered 11.0 tackles behind the line in his career, and 6.5 sacks over the past two seasons.
The Cardinals could also snag Wingo with one of their many third-round picks, and because of his size, there is also a chance he falls to Day 3. So even if they opt to roll with what they feel are more pressing needs on the first two days of the draft, the LSU product could still be there in the fourth round as a potential steal.