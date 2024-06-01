5 dream scenarios for Arizona Cardinals in 2024
By Brandon Ray
The Arizona Cardinals are a team that fans are going to want to watch in 2024. After a horrendous 8-26 record the last two seasons, this offseason that was delivered by Monti Ossenfort has brought promise to Arizona for the future. It is fun to dream about all of the countless scenarios that could happen with the Cardinals. It is also frightening to think about the worst that could happen, like when Kyler Murray tore his ACL back in 2022.
Heading into next season, the Cardinals will begin their year up in western New York to face the Buffalo Bills. It is the start of what should be a promising season that will continue to build success for the future.
Here are the five dream scenarios for the Arizona Cardinals in 2024.
5.) Arizona finishes as a top run defense
The Cardinals needed to address the run defense this past offseason after finishing as one of the worst run-support defensive units last year. They gave up over 90+ rushing yards in each game and only had three games where they did not allow 100+ rushing yards. There were two games against the Los Angeles Rams and Chicago Bears where Arizona gave up over 200 yards on the ground. Another thing to keep in mind is that the Cardinals allowed 141 rushing first downs against them.
Ossenfort went out and acquired veterans Bilal Nichols and Justin Jones in free agency to help stop the run. If the Cardinals are able to stop the run and force teams to win through the air, it will help Arizona win games as the Cardinals have a young and promising secondary.