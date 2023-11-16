5 hopes for the Arizona Cardinals roster going forward at this point of the season
We are just over the midpoint of the 2023 Arizona Cardinals season, and while the year has been a downer, there is a lot of hope for this young roster.
By Sion Fawkes
3 - BJ Ojulari can be a premier pass rusher in this league
BJ Ojulari showed the football world that he had elite potential during his time with the LSU Tigers, and he’s starting to show those same flashes in the NFL. No other player on the Arizona Cardinals defense has enjoyed a steadier climb in production than Ojulari, and if that continues, he has a chance to become the team’s top pass rusher.
But for a rookie gaining more valuable experience by the week, the real hope is to see Ojulari develop into a premier pass rusher by the season’s end. He will have his work cut out, as there are plenty of talented teams remaining on the Cardinals schedule, including the Houston Texans, Pittsburgh Steelers, San Francisco 49ers, and Seattle Seahawks. But it also serves as a prime opportunity for the rookie EDGE rusher to showcase what he can do against elite talent.
2 - The offensive line is better than it’s looked so far
The Arizona Cardinals offensive line hasn’t been outstanding, but it has young pieces that can prove themselves as sound contributors. Paris Johnson is, at worst, a marquee right tackle who can develop into a sound blindside protector.
But the rest of the line has shown us little, despite the younger names it has. Will Hernandez is young enough, as is Hjalte Froholdt, and even D.J. Humphries could man the left tackle position for another season. But they need to play better than they had during the first half of the season if they plan on staying in the desert.