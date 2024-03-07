5 low cost free-agent targets for Arizona Cardinals in free agency
The Cardinals have the chance to bring in veteran help at a low cost.
By Brandon Ray
The Arizona Cardinals are already one of the best teams in terms of cap space and while they need to take swings at bigger free agents, Monti Ossenfort will need to focus on not breaking the bank either. The free agency class that headlines this period include players like Kirk Cousins, Derrick Henry, Saquon Barkley, and Chris Jones.
Free agency is very deep and it will go on into the season with players holding out, other cuts and even potential trades. The Cardinals need to rebuild the roster to help Kyler Murray and get back to being competitive in the NFC West.
Having over $56 million per overthecap.com, Arizona will have lots of options in the free agent market. While getting a big name sounds great, getting production on a cheap deal is even better.
Here are five low cost free-agent targets for the Cardinals in free agency.
5.) Jeff Okudah - cornerback
When Jeff Okudah was selected third overall by the Detroit Lions in 2020, he was supposed to be a building block for the Lions’ defense under new head coach Matt Patricia. Instead, he had a rough first two years playing in just 10 games and recording just 51 total tackles. In this third year, Okudah managed to turn things around by becoming a full-time starter and drastically improving. He was then traded to the Atlanta Falcons and his struggles once again with availability and production.
Okudah is set to hit the free agent market and his value financially would be a great addition for the secondary in Arizona who needs a vast improvement.