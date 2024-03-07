5 low cost free-agent targets for Arizona Cardinals in free agency
The Cardinals have the chance to bring in veteran help at a low cost.
By Brandon Ray
2.) Tim Settle - defensive tackle
One area that the Cardinals desperately need to address is their run stop. Getting someone like Christian Wilkins from the Miami Dolphins would be a great fit, but getting a run stopper like Tim Settle from the Buffalo Bills won’t cost nearly what it would cost to get Wilkins. In his last two seasons with Buffalo, Settle has been plugged in the middle to stop the run and take on double teams. As part of a rotation with the Bills, Settle was up and down, but helped the Bills’ defense upfront against some premier running backs the last two years.
Settle is not the biggest name, but is an option to improve a run stop that gave up over 140 yards per game on the ground last season.
1.) K.J. Osborn - wide receiver
Being in a Vikings offense that has Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and also having Adam Thielen at one point, K.J. Osborn still found a way to make an impact in the pass game. After a rookie season where he did not record a single catch, Osborn has brought in 158 receptions for 1,845 yards and 15 touchdowns. As a number four option in the Minnesota offense, Osborn provides a lot of value that the Cardinals would benefit from in the receiving core.
Osborn may get some money depending on where he lands. However, the Cardinals do need depth at receiver and Osborn could be a great option for Murray in the Cardinals’ first true season where Murray isn’t recovering from a knee injury.