5 pending free agents the Arizona Cardinals need to stay away from in free agency
Monti Ossenfort needs to explore other players in free agency than these 5 players.
By Brandon Ray
5.) Andrus Peat
Selected in the first round of the 2015 NFL draft by the New Orleans Saints, offensive lineman Andrus Peat started out as a tackle but then found more of his comfort zone as a guard. Being pushed into the inside of the offensive line helped boost the Saints’ running game, where Peat excelled in run-blocking. Even though Peat is a great run-blocker, he also struggles against a pass rush. Peat was inconsistent and allowed pressure against the pass which is something that the Cardinals cannot afford with quarterback Kyler Murray already having a major injury.
In addition, Peat has only started no more than 12 games in a season since 2021. Unless Ossenfort is able to acquire Peat on a cheaper contract, this would not be a great investment to make. Sure, the run game would be fine but the Cardinals are going to have to play from behind and in order to catch up, the offensive line needs to be able to hold their ground. Peat has not shown that he can do that.