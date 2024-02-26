5 pending free agents the Arizona Cardinals need to stay away from in free agency
Monti Ossenfort needs to explore other players in free agency than these 5 players.
By Brandon Ray
4.) Eddie Jackson
For the first time in his career, safety Eddie Jackson is no longer a Chicago Bear. The veteran safety was recently released by the Bears and will be looking for a new home in 2024. Jackson has been part of great defenses in Chicago, especially in 2018 when the Bears were a top defensive team. Jackson is a two time Pro-Bowler and earned First-team All-Pro honors in 2018. One of Jackson’s recent liabilities is his availability. He has not played in a full season in 3 seasons and his production from 2022 to last season took a major drop. In 2022, he had 4 interceptions, 2 forced fumbles and 80 total tackles.
Last season, Jackson had just one interception and 37 total tackles. Jackson could easily be looking to join an immediate Super Bowl contender, in which the Cardinals are not at right now. The Cardinals need secondary help outside of Budda Baker, but Jackson is not the way to go going into 2024.