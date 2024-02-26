5 pending free agents the Arizona Cardinals need to stay away from in free agency
Monti Ossenfort needs to explore other players in free agency than these 5 players.
By Brandon Ray
3.) Marquise Brown
One of the Cardinals’ own pending free agents is set to find this third team in his young career. Marquise Brown has not been able to find a stride in an offense where he can excel. First, he was in Baltimore in a run-heavy offense in which no wide receivers made a true impact. Then in 2022, Brown was traded to the Cardinals in hopes of being able to show what he can do with Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins. That dream never happened as Brown only had one 100+ receiving yard game in his tenure with the Cardinals and then eventually losing Murray to an ACL injury late in 2022.
According to overthecap.com, Brown’s value in the free agent market is $7 million which is way more than what a player who has not been as productive throughout his career as a former first round pick. The Cardinals will need to address the wide receiver position without a doubt, but Brown is not the answer long-term.