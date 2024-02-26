5 pending free agents the Arizona Cardinals need to stay away from in free agency
Monti Ossenfort needs to explore other players in free agency than these 5 players.
By Brandon Ray
2.) Odell Beckham Jr.
It may be the end of the road for Beckham, who just has not been the same player he was early on in his career with the New York Giants. He has not had a 1,000 receiving yard season since 2019 in his first season with the Cleveland Browns and is coming off one of his worst seasons as an NFL player last year with the Baltimore Ravens. Even on the best record team from last season, Beckham was not an impactful player in the Ravens’ offense. In only 14 games (6 games as a starter), Beckham brought in 35 receptions for 565 yards and 3 touchdowns. Beckham is way past his prime and the Cardinals have many other options that they should pursue.
Arizona will have plenty of options in the wide receiver market. Whether they are younger or still in their prime, Beckham unfortunately has not shown that he can get back to his old self that he was early on in his career.