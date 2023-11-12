5 players who could be playing their final games with the Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals roster overhaul started in March 2023, and you can expect that overhaul to continue into March 2024 and beyond.
By Sion Fawkes
4 - Dennis Daley, G
We knew Dennis Daley wasn’t coming to the desert to play tackle, so perhaps playing guard would have served him well. Through nine weeks and just a few games for Daley, as he was on injured reserve for a while, it’s getting safe to say that won’t be the case.
Daley signed on for two seasons, but there is a potential out in his contract following 2023, and it’s likely the Cardinals will take advantage. They would pay just $175,000 in dead cap, but they would also save $1.6 million, so don’t be surprised if he’s also released.
5 - Antonio Hamilton, CB
Antonio Hamilton has been a serviceable player over these last couple of seasons, and he’s at least saved the cornerback position from looking like the absolute worst unit on the team at times. That said, Hamilton also isn’t performing exceptionally well, having allowed a 101.5 quarterback rating, 11.8 yards per target, and 7.5 yards per completion, according to Pro-Football-Reference.
Hamilton’s age is also working against him, since the Arizona Cardinals are looking to continually overhaul their roster to feature younger talent. Therefore, Hamilton is yet another player on this list you will likely see in another uniform next season.
(Contract details provided by Spotrac, Statistics provided by Pro-Football-Reference)